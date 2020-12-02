Silver Star Food Stores host Santa’s Village a community event with a compassionate purpose

Alice Echo News Journal

In the spirit of sharing and giving, Silvestre and Melinda Rodriguez, owners of Silver Star Food Stores, would like to invite the community to join their Santa’s Village Community Drive-Thru event on Friday, Dec. 4.

This is a special event for the community, and especially those that are needing some comfort this Holiday Season. Teaming up with A World for Children and Toys for Tots (Jim Wells and Duval Counties) plus some special community sponsors, Silver Star’s event will start as a donation drop off for an unwrapped TOY or BLANKET item.

These items will be donated to one of the local nonprofit organizations. Please be aware: children receiving donated gifts range from infant to 18 years old. After the in-kind donation drop-off, families and pets will stay in their vehicles to participate in the drive-thru Santa’s Village to fill up Christmas Stockings with goodies from the event sponsors. (Please bring your own stockings.)

The event will start at 6pm in the back Pierce Street easement location of Silver Star Food Stores, located at 909 S. Cameron St., and vehicles will exit out to Cameron Street. Please stay inside the vehicles as you line up, and drive slowly during the event for the safety all who attend.

To learn more about this and/or other community events, please go to the Silver Star Food Stores Facebook page.