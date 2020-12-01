Alice Police Blotter

Driver admits to smoking marijuana

Cpl. Albert Stout conducted a routine traffic stop on Nov. 27 on the 500 block of South Business Highway 281 near the intersection of Palo Blanco. He made contact with Roberto Flores. Cpl. Stout detected an odor of marijuana. Flores told the officer he had just smoked marijuana. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of marijuana in the center console and THC behind the radio screen. Flores was booked into the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Drugs, cash seized in traffic stop

A traffic stop on Nov. 27 led to the arrest of Johnny Resendez near the intersection of North Johnson and West Fifth Street. Officer Manuel Garcia IV made contact with Resendez who consented to a vehicle search. During the search Officer Garcia located six small baggies of crystal meth and a small bag that contained heroin, scale, cash, a bag with smaller baggies, a pipe and two guns. Resendez was taken to the JWC jail and charged with two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

Break-in

Leandro Rea was arrested on Nov. 24 in connection with a burglary. Police were dispatched to a residence on the 1000 block of North Reynolds where they made contact with Rea's sister. The sister told Officer Michael Hastings that Rea had been working on a lawnmower on her property when he began to curse and walked over to the neighbor's house. Rea kicked in the neighbor's door, walked in and when he exited he had a black hat and several other items in his hand. Rea stopped a passing motorist and left. Rea was found at a business causing a disturbance. He was taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with burglary of habitation, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Fight between brothers

Police were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of Saint Joseph Street on Nov. 23 for a disturbance. When Officer Nick Reyes arrived he made contact with the Ramos brothers. Two of the brothers told police that Bobby Ramos, another brother, was highly intoxicated and threatened to harm one of them. After talking to the three brothers about keeping the peace, Officer Reyes left the residence. Within a few minutes Officer Reyes was called back to the residence for an assault. Officer Reyes found one of the brothers bleeding. The victim told Officer Reyes that Bobby had attacked him when the patrol unit was out of sight. Bobby was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily violence. He was booked into the JWC jail.

Father and son arrested

Clayton Garcia and his teenage son were arrested on Nov. 18 after they assaulted a man on Adams Street near Cecilia Street. Police were dispatched to the area in reference to a fight in progress. When Officer Bianca Mitchell arrived she made contact with Garcia who was yelling and pointing at two men saying “they did it.” Police made contact with one of the other men who said that Garcia and his son had drove up to his home and pulled off the Christmas lights near the garage. When the victim went to retrieve a ladder and a nail gun so Garcia could fix the lights, Garcia swung at him but missed. The victim pushed Garcia against the fence causing both men to fall. The victim told police that while on the ground, Garcia picked up a shovel and hit him with it. The victim stated that Garcia's son also hit him. Garcia was taken to the JWC jail and his son was taken to a juvenile detention facility. Garcia was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The teen was charged with assault causing bodily injury.

Night of drinking

Officer Zachary Jaramillo was dispatched to the 800 block of Seabreeze on Nov. 17 for an assault that occurred. When the officer arrived at the residence he made contact with the victim who said that Gregorio Rivera had arrived at her residence after drinking with his friends. She asked him to leave and an fight began. The victim told police that Rivera struck her until she was able to leave the residence. Rivera was arrested on scene. He was taken to the JWC jail and charged with assault causing bodily injury family violence.

Assault

On Nov. 17, Alice police dispatch received a 9-1-1 call with no one on the line. However, they did hear an argument in the background and immediately dispatched police units to the 500 block of Dewey. Sgt. John DeLeon observed two women outside of a residence and a man inside the home. DeLeon approached the women who stated that Eric Mitchell Rocha had assaulted one of them after he came home from drinking. Rocha saw the officer and run even as the officer commanded him to stop. Rocha jumped a fence in the backyard. The officer followed suit. DeLeon called for backup. Assisting officer caught and arrested Rocha on South Almond Street. He was detained and transported to the JWC jail.

Cocaine found

Officer Aaron Frazier was called to a residence on North Johnson Street to assist another officer in reference to stolen property at the residence. When he arrived at the residence he made contact with Nola Robles who escorted police to where the stolen property was located. Officer Frazier observed a bag of cocaine on the top of the dresser. Robles was arrested for the narcotics. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and booked into the JWC jail.

