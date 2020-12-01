Alice resident becomes Hermann Sons Life Agent

submitted

An Alice resident has joined the ranks of Hermann Sons Life insurance agents.

Vice President of Sales Tim Kolbe announced recently that Eddie Ramon has been appointed an agent and will be representing Hermann Sons Life in the Alice area.

Ramon is associated with Get More Insurance Services. He has 43 years of experience in the life insurance and property and casualty insurance business. He and his wife have a daughter and a son.

Hermann Sons Life offers members financial protection for their families with its life insurance and annuity products. As a non-profit organization, it invests its earnings in community service initiatives and member benefits like Hermann Sons Life Camp for younger members and a retirement home for older members. The Home Office is located in San Antonio.

For more information on the products and benefits of Hermann Sons Life, call Ramon at 361-701-0480 or go to hermannsonslife.org.