The 2020 Christmas tree dilemma

Thanksgiving has come and gone and local residents will begin preparing for the next big holiday, Christmas.

The Landscape Guy and Nursery Company on East Main in Alice will not have trees this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and a shortage of supply.

"We were taken off the distributors list due to a shortage of Christmas trees from the west coast wildfires and trees being sent to the big box stores," said Nursery Owner Micheal Rivera. "We plan to have them in stock next year."

Vicki Smith Owner of the West Valley Christmas tree farm located in Oregon has been selling trees in the Nueces County area for 35 years. "This year due to the wildfires reaching our farm crop the trees were scorned and would not have been the quality or standard our customers in Texas are accustomed to," Smith said. "I love the people of South Texas we have families of generations buy our trees, bring us plates of food and holiday goodies when we arrive annually from Oregon, but due to COVID-19 and the wildfires affecting the tree crops -we will not be headed south this year. We have every plan to be in South Texas for Christmas 2021."

The bigger distributors are currently stocked with Christmas trees. Sutherlands, HEB and Walmart all have trees to purchase. The La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi also has Christmas trees for sale, this year the 'blue and white' tent will be located outside the JC Pennys store parking lot.

It looks like families shopping local for a real Christmas tree will be heading to the bigger outlets or bigger cities to purchase a tree for the holidays. Let's hope the west coast wildfires didn't affect any of this year's mistletoe.