Bridging Families

Meet Florinda, who likes to go by her nickname, “Nina.” Nina is a sweet 16-year-old girl who has a very nurturing nature, as she is always looking out for others.

Nina is one of thousands of children in Texas waiting to be adopted into a loving family.

Nina enjoys playing outdoors, especially with younger children, as she is extremely friendly and can strike up a conversation with anyone. Nina enjoys fishing, baking, and going for walks, to see what surrounds her. Nina also enjoys taking part in activities such as arts and crafts, and drawing in her many artist books.

Nina is growing into a lovely teenage girl and like many girls her age, has developed new interests such as doing her hair, nails, and makeup. Nina also likes to dress up and to show off her pageant dresses and pep squad uniform.

Nina enjoys the interactions she has with other children and adults at school, and is very personable. Nina is looking for a mother and a father who can help guide her in her teen years and if her forever family has some pets that would be a great, as Nina has a love of animals.

If you think you could be a forever family for Nina or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements