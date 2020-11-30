Mexican national succumbs to injuries following auto-pedestrian accident

BROOKS COUNTY - Twenty-five year-old Mexican national succumbed to her injuries on Monday, Nov. 30 following a auto pedestrian fatality accident.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) were called to a one vehicle auto pedestrian crash that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 25 at approximately 7:35 p.m., on US Highway 281, approximately 10 miles south of Falfurrias in Brooks County.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2019 Jeep Compass, occupied by the driver only, was traveling south on US Highway 281 when it struck Vania Lopez-Cruz who was attempting to walk across the roadway in a dark non-lighted area of the roadway, according to Sgt. Nathan Brandley with DPS.

Lopez-Cruz was flown by Halo Flight to Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi with life threatening injuries. FIve days after the accident Lopez-Cruz passed away from her injuries.

DPS Troopers are further investigating the fatal crash. Family has been notified.