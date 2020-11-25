Texas couple donates 1888 Texas Rangers Company D picture to South Texas Museum

Chuck and Estella Kierse visited Alice this month and donated an 1888 Texas Rangers Company D picture taken in Realitos, Texas to the South Texas Museum located downtown on South Wright Street.

The couple moved to Alice as newlyweds in 1957, Estella was a teacher at Noonan, Schallert and Hillcrest Elementaries. Chuck was a biologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife from 1969 to 1976.

"We have fond memories of our time in Alice and made the trip back to donate the photo," Estella said.

Currently, the couple lives in Castroville, Texas, and bought the photo years back at an antique store in the Castroville area.

"Most people do not know where Realitos is on the map - the population is only 200," Kierse said. "The antique store actually went out of business after the owner passed and I bought a few more I plan to donate to the museum in San Diego."

The photo is of the Texas Rangers of Company "D" under the command of Captain Frank Jones in 1988 on the Savage Ranch, near the town of Realitos in Duval County. Rangers included: Ira Aten, Frank Louis Schmid, Jr., John Saunders, John R. Hughes, Joseph Walter Durbin and Will "Tink" Durbin.

Captain Jones was killed five years later at the hands of Mexican bandits near San Elizario, Texas, in June of 1893.

The South Texas Museum has a variety of rich local history and is open Monday thru Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum plans to be open for the holiday season.