Law enforcement partners with South Texas Gun and Bow Club to provide Thanksgiving meals to area families

Thirty area families received a turkey with all the trimmings on Tuesday just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Thanksgiving meals were possible due to a partnership between the Alice Police Officers Association (APOA), the South Texas Gun and Bow Club, and the Alice Police Department. Together they collected the turkey, the trimmings and the families that would receive the Thanksgiving meals, said Lt. Enrique Saenz, president of the APOA and the Alice PD.

Each meal was delivered to a family in need.