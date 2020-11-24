SD Early College High School students receive NCCER certificates

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Early College High School career and technology education announced that 12 of their students recently received the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) core certifications. The certificates are part of the welding program.

The students were Daniel Corona, Tomas Garcia, Andres Lopez, Marcus Luera, Ryan Reyes, Casimiro Rubalcava, Maelee Gonzalez, Jaydon Arredondo, Eric Contreras, Jazmin Guerrero, Joel Chapa and Alaina Garcia.

For more information on the SD Early College High School welding program please contact Adam Perez ar aperez1@sdisd.us.