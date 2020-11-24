Blessing Baskets for area first responders

West Main Baptist Church wanted to continue to bless people in the community who don't always get recognized for the hard work they do within the community.

Pastor Wade Rush and his congregation decided that they would pull together and provide "Blessing Baskets" to first responders in the area. First responders are always running to dangerous scenes as everyone else is running away. With recent times, Pastor Rush knew that he needed to remind the area first responders that they are truly appreciated.

"West Main Baptist Church gave out 'Blessing Baskets' full of snacks and care items to the sheriff's (office) police, DPS (Department of Public Safety), fire departments as well as HALO Flight (personnel). Thanking them for their service to our community," Pastor Rush said. "Thank you!"

The baskets are just a small token of appreciation for the numerous tasks first responders accomplish everyday to keep the community safe.