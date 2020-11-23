Alice HS Rotary Interact Club donates to Food Pantry

submitted

Alice High School Rotary Interact students donated 112 canned goods, soups, rice and beans to the Alice Food Pantry Thursday, Nov. 19 evening. The Interact Club gives back to the community to help others.

The kids took a tour of the food pantry, and the Trash and Treasure store. During their time off for the holiday, they will be volunteering at the Trash and Treasure store to assist other volunteers by sorting items.

The Interact Club thanks everyone who donated to help our local families.