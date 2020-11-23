Housing Authority distributes Thanksgiving meals to residents

The Alice Housing Authority had its annual Thanksgiving luncheon celebration on Friday, Nov. 20.

This year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, they were able to celebrate in a different way and delivered a turkey and dressing meal to all the High Rise Elderly ( La Bella Vida), Third Street (Alice Courtyard), Woodlawn and Arlington and at the Heritage Place Apartments.

The meal was prepared by the Alice Housing Authority staff. Thank you to everyone that participated with your donations to make the meal happen for the residents, said the Alice Housing Authority staff.