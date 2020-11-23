Friedeck girls donate blankets to foster children

submitted

The holiday season brings joy to so many throughout the community, but it can also be hard for those in need and 2020 has been nothing if not hard already.

The Friedeck girls wanted to share their joy with some special children this year. Elliot Faye and Elena Friedeck, both students of St. Elizabeth School, decided to make custom blankets for the Silver Star Food Store’s Santa Village Christmas event happening on Dec. 4.

These special blankets will be gifted to two children from A World For Children, a regional Foster and Adoption Agency.

These young ladies embody what the Christmas spirit is all about, say their parents Garrett and Amanda Sue Friedeck. Elliot Faye, who hopes to be a doctor herself, knows how important it is to make someone feel good inside, because it can boost their health too. Elena, with her kind heart full of hugs, loves to make people smile and expresses that God will protect anyone cuddled inside these cozy blankets.

If you would like to learn more about A World for Children and/or the Silver Star Food Stores event, please go to the Silver Star Food Stores Facebook business page and/or call (361) 664- 3783 for more information.