Alice Municipal Court sets docket

Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Tuesday, Nov. 24 starting at 8: 30 a.m. In order for there to have in-person court, administrators have made changes that must be followed.

Changes made follow CDC guidelines such as wearing face masks, checking temperatures, sanitizing hands and furniture, plus making sure that defendants are limited in the courtroom. Defendants will not be allowed to have anyone, including minors, enter the courtroom with them. Minors who are on the docket will be allowed to have one parent or guardian to accompany them.

Defendants call also have a teleconference hearing. To schedule a hearing or for more information call 361-668-7285.

Docket call at 8:30 a.m.

Albert Anthony Acuna III for expired registration.

Joe Aguilar for two counts of expired operator's license, two counts of failed to maintain financial responsibility, two counts of violate promise to appear, expired registration and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samantha Ann Alaniz for no driver's license.

Victor Alvarez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Juan Balboa for expired operator's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Matthew Noel Cantu for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Heriberto Contreras for expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Aria Elana Gamez for failed to yield at a stop intersection.

Leonel Barrientes

Docket call at 9 a.m.

Jose Salvador Cadena for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Diego Armando Carranza for no driver's license.

Fernando Contreras for driving while license invalid or suspended.

Jesus Farias Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Alexandra J. Flores for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Cynthia Chavera Garcia for speeding.

Larry Garcia for expired registration and driving while license invalid.

Michael John Gomez for speeding and open container.

Randy Canales for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Nicholas Daniel Reyes for failure to control speed.

Reynaldo Reyna for failure to maintain financial responsibility second offense, expired registration, no driver's license third offense and violate promise to appear.

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

Delia Marie Davila for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Danny Wayne Engle for city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.

Ricardo Raul Falcon for theft.

Isauro Franco for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.

Louis Gallegos for no driver's license.

Rachel Marie Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Romeo Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.

Jose Manuel Garza for driving while license invalid.

Mary Chapa for parking in a handicap space.

Docket call at 10 a.m.

Eliseo Monroe Blanco for driving while license invalid.

Victor Galvan Jr. for public intoxication.

Clayton Garcia for public intoxication, failure to maintain financial responsibility and changed lane when unsafe.

Cody Lynn Garcia for running a stop sign.

Vidal Garcia Jr. for expired operator's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to yield row to vehicle in intersection.

Abelino Garza for no driver's license, unsafe speed, failure to maintain financial responsibility and city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.

Sara Marie Gonzalez for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Rose Griggs for expired registration and driving while license invalid.

Sarah Lynn Hernandez for running a stop sign.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

John Garza for no driver's license and violate promise to appear.

Sidney Nicole Garza for changing lanes when unsafe and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Julie Marie Gaza for speeding.

Jesus Gilpatrick for driving while license invalid.

Julie Ann Gonzales for speeding.

Robert Gonzalez for theft.

Albert Gonzalez for no driver's license and operate motor vehicle without license plates or with one.

Angela B. Gonzalez for running a red light.

Israel Gonzalez for failure to control speed, expired registration and no driver's license.

Hector Lopez Jr. for no driver's license second offense and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 11 a.m.

Aaron Joseph Infante for open container, no tail lamps, failure to appear and violate promise to appear.

Eric Jones for driving while license invalid.

Alexandra Limas for running a red light.

Carlos A. Limon for expired buyers temporary cardboard tags, driving while license invalid and city ordinance.

Jacob Daniel Loera for failure to yield row from private property.

Robert Loujack Luera for expired registration, no driver's license and violate promise to appear.

Julio Naranjo Jr. for expired registration, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Oscar Mario Navarro Jr. for open container.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

Alexander Lugo for two counts of no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Martin Luna Garcia for city ordinance - noise.

Horacio Mendoza for expired operator's license.

Brenda Meyer for speeding, no driver's license third offense, violate promise to appear, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Dustin Troy Money for failure to report change of address.

Martin Ortiz for driving while license invalid or suspended.

Aurora Perez for failure to yield right of way. Roberto Ramirez Jr. for theft.

Jacob Tito Reyes for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Aaron Trevino

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

Amber Lynn Trevino for driving while license invalid or suspended.

Luis Villalovos

Cenaida Montoya

Jenny Quintanilla

Eric Zamora

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

Natividad Perez for no seat belt - driver, violate promise to appear.

Dustin Ryan Powell for speeding.

Jessica Marie Quilimaco for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Christian Storm Reyna for running a stop sign and expired registration.

Brandon Rios for no seat belt - driver, driving while license invalid.

Daniel David Rivera III for no driver's license and no seat belt - driver.

Martin Carl Rivera Jr. for expired registration.

Nola Robles for failure to display driver's license, fictitious license plate, violate promise to appear, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Edward Sanchez for failure to control speed.

Ruqia Ali Shah for city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

Francisco Ruiz for defective head lamps, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Makayla Nicole Salaiz for criminal mischief.

Regino Salinas Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Rodney Eric Silva II for failure to control speed.

Rosa Maria Soto for running a red light.

Margie Abrego

Javier Acuna

Jose Aguilar

Adrian Alaniz

Alonzo Garza

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.