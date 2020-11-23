Bridging Families

While November is National Adoption Month, the hundreds of Texas children in the foster care system waiting to be adopted aren't just available for adoption in the one month. Ten-year-old Cristian is a very creative and intelligent boy who loves to play outdoors.

Cristian is waiting for his family to love and care for him.

With his creative skills Cristian has an interest in making things such as Origami figures and paper airplanes. He is also intrigued by Science and Astrology, as Cristian likes to look at the stars and find the shapes in the night sky.

On the topic of school, Cristian strives to have perfect attendance, and he excels in math and science. When not in the classroom, he has a love for remote control cars, riding bikes, playing scooter and going to the arcade, where he sees it as a challenge to collect as many tickets as possible to exchange for toys.

Cristian is seeking a forever home with a mother and father who will guide, nurture and love him as he grows up -- and take him on a weekend fishing trip from time to time, since fishing is something he also enjoys doing. And lastly Cristian, wants you to know, his favorite place to eat out is McDonalds.

If you think you could be a forever family for Cristian or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements