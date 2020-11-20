Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Alice

The Thanksgiving Day festivities might be different this year, many families are passing up the traditions of travel due to economic restraints and avoiding big family gatherings to be safe from the coronavirus pandemic. If this year meets you with awkward circumstances and you do not feel like cooking, below are the restaurants opened in Alice on Thanksgiving Day.

IHOP

7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

McDonald's

Open 24 hours

Whataburger

Open 24 hours

Burger King

2:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

If you are a local restaurant owner and would like to add your business to the list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving, please submit an email to Robin Bradshaw at rbradshaw1@gannett.com.