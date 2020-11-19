Border Patrol Agents find one-year-old child

Alice Echo News Journal

HIDALGO – McAllen Border Patrol Agents discover a one-year-old child abandoned among a group of 18 illegal aliens.

McAllen agents working near Hidalgo, apprehended a group of 18 subjects that illegally entered the United States. During the encounter, agents attempted to identify all the subjects and found that no one claimed a one-year-old child. The one-year-old unaccompanied child from El Salvador was in possession of a handwritten note with her name and contact information of several family members. Additionally, the female child’s sweatshirt had contact information for an aunt written on the lining as well as a US phone number marked on her upper left thigh. Agents were able to contact the aunt who advised them that she was unaware of the mother’s current whereabouts.

Medical staff evaluated the child for medical needs before transporting her to a Border Patrol station.

Border Patrol processed the child accordingly.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector currently has multiple campaigns focused on rescues and danger awareness, such as “Operation Big Rig” and “No Se Arriesgue” to combat smuggling and ultimately save lives. Call 911 to report suspicious activity; “They’re humans, not cargo!”