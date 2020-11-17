WGU Texas Resiliency Grant offers financial help for new students

Alice Echo News Journal

(AUSTIN) COVID-19 has impacted millions of Americans and put new financial burdens on their backs. A loss of income, health concerns and shifts in family situations have left many concerned about their futures.

Western Governors University (WGU) Texas created the WGU Resiliency Grant, designed to help students facing financial hardship.

This grant, worth up to $2,500, will help new students pay for their tuition, fees, and instructional materials.

“We know that earning a degree can help people pursue high-demand careers that provide financial security for themselves and their families,” said Linda Battles, acting Chancellor of WGU Texas. “This grant is part of WGU’s ongoing efforts to ensure all Texans have pathways to opportunity.”

Multiple grants are available, and applications must be submitted by December 31.

Students can receive $1,500 in their first semester and $500 in their second and third semesters for a total of $2,500.

This grant will be awarded to students based on their financial need.

Students can use this grant along with other tuition assistance options, but it can't be combined with other WGU scholarships.

This grant is for new students entering WGU. They must apply for admission before applying for this grant.

WGU Texas has awarded more than 100 grants to new students, including Jessica Belcher from Georgetown. Belcher, who enrolled in WGU’s M.S. Nursing Education received the grant in a virtual surprise celebration at the hospital where she works. “I was not expecting this at all,” she said. “I had been thinking about going back to school for 10 years but didn’t know which direction of nursing I wanted to pursue, so thank you Hugh Brown, CEO, St. David’s Georgetown Hospital, and WGU Texas for making me feel so special.”

More information on WGU’s Resiliency Grant is available at texas.wgu.edu/resiliency or by calling (877) 214.7011.