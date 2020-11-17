Free Thanksgiving Dinner program at Walmart

Alice Echo News Journal

Through an exclusive promotion with Walmart, leading mobile reward platforms Ibotta, Campbell's, Butterball and Coca-Cola have teamed up to launch the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program in an effort to feed millions of American families this Thanksgiving.

Through Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, Walmarts nationwide and online at Walmart.com will feed American families a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

The Walmart-exclusive items included in the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program are:

1. Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)

2. 2-liter bottle of Coke

3. All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cashback on all Butterball whole turkeys

4. Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)

5. Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)

6. Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)

7. Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)

The program was developed in response to Ibotta’s 2020 Thanksgiving Survey. Ibotta found that more than one-third of Americans will spend less on Thanksgiving this year due to tightened budgets. The Free Thanksgiving Dinner program hopes to make a difficult holiday season more rewarding for families everywhere by giving them a delicious meal without the financial burden.

“While this year has been trying for so many Americans, Ibotta's ‘Free Thanksgiving Dinner’ program is our way of making them feel extra supported this holiday season," said Bryan Leach, CEO and Founder of Ibotta.

How to apply: Simply download the Ibotta app or download Ibotta's web browser extension, click on the Free Thanksgiving Dinner offer and shop for your Thanksgiving items at any Walmart or at Walmart.com. Once purchased, scan your receipt into the Ibotta or link your Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchases, and you'll earn cashback for the entire purchase (approx. $20.27).