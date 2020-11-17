SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month

Fire engulfs home on County Road 440

Robin Bradshaw
Alice Echo News Journal

BEN BOLT - Firefighters from Ben Bolt were called out to a house fire at 4:30 a.m. on County Road 440. One of the two residents was home at the time of the fire and despite all efforts by firefighters, the home was engulfed by flames and destroyed in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 17. 

A fire destroyed a family's home early Tues. morning Nov. 17 in Ben Bolt on county road 440

"Firefighters from Alice, San Diego, and Orange Grove assisted Ben Bolt firefighters with water, manpower and equipment," said Alice Fire Chief Patrick Thomas. "As of 11 a.m. firefighters (were) still on the scene."  

"The fire was ruled an accident, but the cause is still unknown," Thomas said.

Firefighters from Alice, San Diego, and Orange Grove assisted Ben Bolt to help tame the fire on county road 440
A home on county road 440 in Ben Bolt was destroyed early Tuesday morning on Nov. 17.
Pictures of the home destroyed by the early morning fire that engulfed the Ben Bolt home on Tuesday morning Nov. 17.
Firefighters at the home in Ben Bolt CR 440 that was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning on Nov. 17.