Fire engulfs home on County Road 440

BEN BOLT - Firefighters from Ben Bolt were called out to a house fire at 4:30 a.m. on County Road 440. One of the two residents was home at the time of the fire and despite all efforts by firefighters, the home was engulfed by flames and destroyed in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 17.

"Firefighters from Alice, San Diego, and Orange Grove assisted Ben Bolt firefighters with water, manpower and equipment," said Alice Fire Chief Patrick Thomas. "As of 11 a.m. firefighters (were) still on the scene."

"The fire was ruled an accident, but the cause is still unknown," Thomas said.