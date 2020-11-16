La Paloma Nursing Center opens for visitations

SAN DIEGO - After a long eight months of having visitation restricted at La Paloma Nursing Center due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the nursing home is now open for indoor visitation.

Families are now able to schedule weekly visits in accordance with Texas Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

Rogelio Hernandez recently got the chance to visit his wife Minerva Hernandez. The Hernandez's were the very first scheduled visit and were extremely excited about the facility opening up again, according to the nursing home.