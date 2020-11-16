7-year-old donates hair to Locks of Love

Seven-year-old Aubrey Leyann Rios took a trip to a local salon for her first hair cut. This haircut is one to remember.

Rios cut 18 inches of her dark straight hair to donate it to Locks of Love. Rios is the daughter of Amanda Hinojosa and Joe Rios. She attends Saenz Elementary.

Aubrey decided that her first haircut would make someone happy. She couldn't explain how she felt about helping a child with this simple gesture, but Aubrey's smile says it all, Hinojosa said.

Aubrey went to Fashion's Hair Salon with hair stylist Bibi Perez.

Locks of Love is a public non-profit organization that provides hairpieces to financially disadvantaged children in the United States and Canada under age 21 suffering from long-term medical hair loss from any diagnosis.

They use donated hair to create the highest quality hair prosthetics. Most of the children helped by Locks of Love have lost their hair due to a medical condition called alopecia areata, which has no known cause or cure.

For more information on Locks of Love visit www.locksoflove.org.