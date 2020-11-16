Jaylan is a sweet and loving 12-year-old who is extremely energetic and outgoing. She is one of thousands children in Texas waiting to be adopted and is this week's feature on Bridging Families.

Jaylan enjoys everything music, and is not timid in showing off her dance moves. Jaylan really enjoys spending her free time watching Youtube music videos.

She enjoys taking weekend trips and taking part in playing board games. Jaylan also really enjoys going shopping and going out to eat.

Jaylan is very motivated preteen and strives to overcome any of life’s obstacles which she may be faced with. Jaylan will do well with a single or two-parent household and a family who is experienced in parenting, who can provide her with a structured environment. Jaylan will do best in a home with minimal children.

If you think you could be a forever family for Jaylan or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements