San Diego High School Senior signs baseball letter of intent with UTRGV

Alice Echo News Journal

San Diego High School (SDHS) Senior, Sergio Guerra, officially signed with the Division I UTRGV Vaquero Baseball Team on Nov. 11 with his family, school staff, and current SDHS teammates.

"This is the first baseball signing for a Division One school for a San Diego High School graduate in twenty years," San Diego ISD Athletic Director "Bo" Ochoa said.

Sergio is a four-year letterman at SDHS in both baseball and football. The San Diego native also has been recognized as an All-State Defensive Safety in football, as well as an All-District Short-Stop with batting and on-base averages well over .300. Guerra also pitches and recently has been playing catcher, making a debut in the 2020 Future Stars Series International National Showcase at Fenway Park in Boston.

When asked about his love for the game and his decision to play college ball for UTRGV, Guerra replied," I just want to thank everyone who has supported and helped me throughout this journey, and I especially want to thank my parents for everything they have done for me. Without them, none of this would be possible. I love you."

Sergio is the son of Pete and Greta Guerra of San Diego. Being an all-star baseball player runs in his family. His father, Pete Guerra, was a former major league baseball player before becoming a local business owner and serving on the San Diego ISD School Board.

"This is a great accomplishment for Sergio and his family. The San Diego ISD community is very proud of Sergio representing San Diego in a Division One University," said SDISD Superintendent Dr. Rodrigo H. Peña.