The Coastal Bend Day of Giving sets a new record $3,333,239

The 12th Annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving set a fundraising record on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Initial results show the campaign raised $3,333,239 for 50 area charities who serve the neediest in our communities.

This year was more important than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the charities and those they serve, increasing the need for food, health, shelter, and at-risk youth programs. Preliminarily, 46 charities will receive their full proportionate amount of the $1.1 million matching gift fund -- $22,000 per charity.

The remaining four, three of which missed the full match by only a few hundred dollars each, will be matched dollar for dollar with the individual donations that were raised. In the previous eleven Coastal Bend Days of Giving over $17.2 million has been raised and put directly into the communities served by the participating charities continuing to strengthen and assist Coastal Bend residents.

This year’s campaign raises that total to $20.5 million. “In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and perhaps because of the great need individual donors saw as its result, 2020’s Coastal Bend Day of Giving will have an enormous impact on these nonprofits and the thousands of families that have been affected,” said Karen Selim, President and CEO of the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.