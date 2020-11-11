Honoring Veterans

"As we go through our day, let us reflect why we do things - because of a veteran. Veterans made it happen," said Miguel Casarez, an Alice Rotarian and a Army veteran. "Veterans have always made it happen."

Casarez was one of many veterans who attended the 2020 Jim Wells County Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the JWC Fairgrounds. The ceremony was centered on honoring everyone who joined the Armed Forces.

"I ask you, as a humble veteran myself, always thank a veteran. It doesn't matter what branch, it doesn't matter war time, peace time. Thank a veteran," Casarez said.

Veterans Day is celebrated across the nation and is a time to honor the men and women who answered the call of duty to protect the rights of Americans.

Veterans like 95-year-old Garrett "Snuffy" Klatt Jr. of Alice. Klatt was the oldest veteran in attendance and he is also the oldest living veteran at the Veterans of Foreign War Post 8621. He joined the Army at a young age and fought in World War II.

"Thank you to all the veterans...It is a lot more than just showing up, serving your country and doing your duty," said JWC Judge Juan Rodriguez Jr. "You bring back a lot of these learned lessons, emotions and ideas...Ultimately, thank a veteran for our freedom."

Rodriguez is also a veteran. He graduated from Alice High School in 1990 and enlisted in the Army National Guard.

Rodriguez stressed that Americans should unify as a country and remember what's been sacrificed for the freedom Americans get to enjoy.

Jim Wells County Deputies Roman Bueno and Juan Reyes presented the colors, the National Anthem was sung by Jennifer Norton, Pledge of Allegiance was recited by Alice ROtary Interact President Celeste Torres, and the United Veterans Burial Association of Jim Wells County performed the 21-gun salute and Taps.

The ceremony was a partnership between the Alice Rotary Club, Alice Independent School District and the Jim Wells County Veterans Office.