Commemorating Veterans on National Veterans Day

Premiere Assisted Living held an event this afternoon honoring two U.S. Marine Corps Veterans and all veterans on National Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Bobbie J. Williams and Rufino C. Montemayor were honored for their service and received a visit from the City Manager of Kingsville Mark McLaughlin.

McLaughlin previously served as the Commander at the Naval Air Station-Kingsville before retiring from the Navy after 27 years. He shared stories about his favorite heroes of men in service and ended the presentation with his favorite quote by P. McCree Thornton," For those who have fought for it. Freedom has a flavor the protected will never know."