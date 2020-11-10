Navy Veteran continues his service well after the war

Ramon Reyna (R.R.) Navy Vietnam Veteran is the oldest living member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8621 in Alice, joining in 1965.

Reyna is known for his service in the war, but also for his continued service in the community honoring the dead by serving the living. He is known for enlisting veterans to the VFW, being a buddy poppy advocate and one of many events he hosts -is the community bingo at the La Bella Vida High Rise apartments.

Reyna recalls war stories as if they were yesterday. With much detail and pride in serving his country. Reyna tells the story of the three typhoons he lived through while on the boat coming home from Vietnam.

"It was an experience of a lifetime," Reyna explains. "It was scary at the time, but I lived through it."

Reyna was on the USS Henrico (APA-45) for over two years during his service. Reyna isn't battling typhoons currently but can be found at the local VFW, helping and serving the people in the community.

Reyna is also recognized for his contributions to the WWII memorial at the Jim Wells County Courthouse. He and the members from St. Joseph Catholic Church hosted BBQ fundraisers and received donations for the WWII Memorial honoring the POW's that never returned from war. The memorial recognizes and honors the 90 men from JWC that did not make it home.

"My brother died in Normandy and I wanted to do something for him and honor those men," said Reyna.

Veteran's Day is on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Like Reyna, the community and the nation will stop to honor veterans who sacrificed their time and their families to fight for Americans and their freedom.