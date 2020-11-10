Painting and expressing her creative side are just two interests that 14-year-old Nicole feels passionate about. Nicole is a fun and loving teenager, who is very funny and has a great sense of humor.

Nicole is the Bridging Families feature. She has been described as having a big heart, and being a very sweet kind girl, who can easily make friends.

When indoors, for recreation, Nicole enjoys playing the Minecraft computer game, listing to music, or YouTube videos. But given the choice, she like to be outdoors, as Nicole has an adventurous spirit and a love for life.

One of Nicole’s favorite hobbies is painting as it helps her to express her thoughts and ideas.

Nicole is looking for a family who is going to love her unconditionally, and one perhaps where she would have older siblings to look up to as role models. She looks forward to having a family she can vacation with and explore all the beautiful places in Texas.

If you think you could be Nicole’s forever family or for another Texas child, you can log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process,

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.