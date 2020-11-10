Richardson named 2020 AISD Bus Driver of the Year

Alice Echo News Journal

Bernard Richardson was honored by PCAT at the 2020-2021 Bus Driver of the year award for the Alice Independent School District (AISD).

The award was presented to Richardson at the Monday, Nov. 9 school board meeting by Don Clark from Carlisle Insurance, as well as David Flores and Guillero Ruiz from the AISD.

The award is based on attitude, perseverance, student and parent relationships, and technical skill.

"We are honored to recognize the effort, sacrifice, and great care exhibited by school bus drivers throughout the PCAT program," said Rick Edwards President of Edwards Risk Management. "When I consider the heartfelt praise offered by the other school bus drivers, supervisors, school staff, students, and parents, it stands out in my mind that the accomplishments extend beyond competent driving. It also speaks volumes to these drivers' humility, gentle spirits, gracious demeanor, and servant's hearts, even as many of them deal with their own life struggles."