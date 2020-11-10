New Air Force Recruiter in South Texas

submitted

Technical Sergeant Jay Prather was recently assigned to the Air Force recruiting office at 1620 South Padre Island Drive in Corpus Christi.

Technical Sergeant Prather provides career opportunities to the citizens living in Corpus Christi, Kingsville, Alice, and surrounding areas. As a recent graduate of Air Force Recruiting School in San Antonio, he was trained in job-classification, testing, and enlistment processing procedures.

Sgt. Prather was nominated to the role of recruiting based on his outstanding record, and exceptional performance while assigned as a Security Forces Member/Military Police. He has been an active member of the Air Force for nearly eight years and can provide information on the over 200 jobs the Air Force offers.

Anyone interested in learning more can contact Sergeant Prather at 361-219-3063 or visit www.airforce.com.