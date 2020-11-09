Fourth of July Royalty honors veterans

FREER - An afternoon on honor and remembrance of the sacrifice made for the American veterans who made a sacrifice to continue to keep freedom free.

On Sunday, Nov. 8, the 2020 Freer Fourth of July Royalty visited the Freer Hahl Cemetery to honor the fallen soldiers and veterans. They spent the afternoon putting out patriotic flowers at the gravesites of all veterans who rest at the cemetery.

The Royalty is made up of Miss 4th of July Mckenzie Pierce, Junior Miss 4th of July Destinee Hinojosa, Little Miss 4th of July Mika Kai Lerma, Little Mr. 4th of July Gabriel Moncada and Little Miss 4th of July Princess Jolie Casas.

Due to COVID-19 most parades festivals and gatherings have either been canceled or postponed, but that has not detoured the royalty from doing local charity work representing their community. The Royalty has volunteered monthly at the local community food bank and hosted a school supply drive, help distribute over 300 pink lightbulbs to the community for breast cancer awareness, did a cookie drive for the elderly and helped the Rotary club of Freer welcome the MOTO RIde for Polio to Freer.

There’s no doubt the Freer 4th of July Royalty doing their part in servicing and representing the community. Recently, the 4th of July Royalty did a virtual parade in Yorktown as well as a virtual segment on Domingo Live. The 4th of July Royalty is looking forward to doing some Christmas parades in the upcoming month.