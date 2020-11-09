Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc. announces new vice president of community investment

submitted

Jordana Barton brings more than 20 years of experience leading organizations toward excellence

San Antonio (November 9, 2020) – Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Jordana Barton as its new vice president of community investment. Barton joins the organization after spending more than 20 years of her career successfully leading community development efforts across South Texas. She officially started with Methodist Healthcare Ministries on November 9, 2020.

As the Vice President of Community Investment, Barton will oversee Methodist Healthcare Ministries’ strategic grant-making and seeking processes to provide strategic leadership, vision, and management in the initiation, execution, and successful completion of mission driven community investments across the 74 counties the organization serves. Also, as a thought leader to the organization, she’ll play an important role in supporting the organization’s mission and vision by aligning the philanthropic strategy with the organization’s overall strategic plan.

Jaime Wesolowski, president and CEO of Methodist Healthcare Ministries, stated “We are extremely blessed to have Jordana Barton join our team, bringing her wealth of knowledge and experience in community investment to further strengthen our efforts in supporting resilient families and thriving communities across South Texas.”

Before joining Methodist Healthcare Ministries, Barton served as Senior Advisor for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas – San Antonio Branch where she supported the Federal Reserve System’s economic growth objectives by promoting community and education and economic development. Her focus included digital inclusion, workforce development, healthy communities, financial education, affordable housing, small business development and the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). Barton currently serves on the Steering Committee for the Digital Inclusion Alliance San Antonio and the collective impact project, Digital Opportunity for the Rio Grande Valley. She is also on the Board of Directors of SA2020 and the Advisory Board of the Texas Health Improvement Network of the University of Texas System.

In 2018, she received the “Federal Policy Champion Award” from the Coalition for Local Internet Choice and the “Community Broadband Hero Award” from the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors. In 2020, she was named “Salud Hero” (health hero) by Salud America, a program of UT Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and was inducted into the San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame. Barton earned her Masters’ in Public Administration from Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School of Government. She is a native South Texan and grew up in the rural South Texas border community of Benavides.