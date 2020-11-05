Texas GLO launches final public survey for Economic Development and Diversification Study

The Texas General Land Office (GLO) is launching the final survey for the Economic Development and Diversification Study.

The survey applies to nine Texas counties including Jim Wells, Aransas, Bee, Calhoun, Goliad, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, and Victoria Counties.

The study is designed to assess how to make the region's economy more robust and stable to withstand a variety of shocks and stresses, such as hurricanes or other disasters. The study will examine areas including workforce, infrastructure, education, and housing. Focusing on the diverse industries and professions, the outcomes and recommendations resulting from the study will provide valuable input on how to expand the region's job base and to build sustainable, resilient economies.

"I encourage residents of Jim Wells County to participate in this survey and give their feedback for the economic future of our area," said Larry Martinez Executive Director of Economic Development.

If you are a resident, business owner, government professional, non-profit leader, or anyone with a stake in the future of these counties, this is your final chance to provide input before the draft plan is created.

Please take the survey here or copy and paste the following link into your browser: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TexasEconomicStudyIII.

For questions or more information: email texaseconomicstudy@recovery.texas.gov