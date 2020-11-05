New Pastor joining Emmanuel Baptist Church of Alice

The Emmanuel Baptist Church of Alice has a new pastor joining the congregation. The official Installation Service will be held this Sunday, Nov. 8 at 10:45 a.m for Pastor Craig W. Blakeslee.

Blakeslee and his wife of 23 years Rossy and their three children have previously been in Honduras where he was teaching as a missionary at the Academia los Pinares Tegucigal. The family is currently residing in Harlingen and making the commute while looking for a home closer to the Alice community.

"I am excited about being in Alice and I am looking forward to being a part of the community," said Pastor Blakeslee. "My mission is to spread the love of Christ to everyone I meet."Emmanuel Baptist is a bilingual church and we are a bilingual family, when I started visiting the church in June, I knew this was the church I was intended for service." .

Founded in 1927, Emmanuel Baptist Church was first known as Primera Iglesia Bautista Mexicana. The Church is known for it is bilingual culture and will be welcoming the new pastor and their family this Sunday.