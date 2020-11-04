Jim Wells County unofficial numbers for the Election year 2020

The unofficial numbers for Jim Wells County Elections are in for November, 3.

This election year had record turnouts for early voting in Jim Wells County and after a long and drawn-out pandemic, and an election year filled with turmoil and polarization, election day Nov. 3, is coming to an end.

This year a total of 6,943 early voters cast their vote and a total of 1518 mail-in votes received in Jim Wells County, The last presidential year in 2016, yielded less than half at 3,048 in early voting participation.

During the 2016 presidential election year in Jim Wells County, early voter turnout numbers totaled 3,048, with an early voting percent of 11.5 %, regular voters totaled 26,508, mail-in voters totaled 12,361, with a voted percent of 26.63 %.

The following totals are the unofficial totals for the 2020 elections.