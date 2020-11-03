Thousands of children are currently waiting to be adopted in the State of Texas. These children have been left without a family and are waiting to become a part of your family.

November is National Adoption Month and with COVID-19 many of the adoption events in Texas and the nation have been postponed.

Currently being planned in South Texas are internet based adoption hearings, internet based Heart Gallery openings and internet based Foster/Adoption recruitment information meetings.

There are 231 South Texas children who are seeking to become part of their forever family and there are 2,909 children waiting to be adopted in the State of Texas, according to John Lennan with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Last fiscal year there were 242 children about in South Texas and 5,238 children adopted in the State of Texas.

Basic requirements to adopt a child is that the adoptee be a minimum age to foster/adopt in Texas, 21 years old, single or married, rent or own home.

If you think you could the forever family for these four siblings or for another Texas child, log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 for more information on foster care & adoption in Texas.