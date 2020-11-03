NEC hosts 7th annual Arbor Day Celebration

submitted

Local Electric Co-op gives back to the community by giving out trees to co-op members

ROBSTOWN – Nueces Electric Cooperative (NEC) is celebrating their seventh annual Arbor Day on Saturday, Nov. 7. In honor of Texas Arbor Day, NEC will be giving away free Shumard Oak and Texas Mountain Laurel 2-year seedlings.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the NEC headquarters building located at 14353 Cooperative Avenue in Robstown.

NEC’s annual Arbor Day began seven years ago in fall 2013 as a day to celebrate the excellent conditions required to plant trees. A properly planted tree can save members money on their electric bill by providing shade in the summer and wind barriers in the winter. Not to mention, a properly planted tree also helps support the environment.

On the day of the event, NEC members can stop by to pick up a free 2-year seedling. Members who bring copies of their electric bills will choose from a Shumard Oak or Texas Mountain Laurel 2-year seedling to take home along with planting instructions and efficiency tips. Trees will be given out on a first come and first serve basis and will only be given out while supplies last.

“Despite the uncertain times we face, NEC is excited to hose our seventh annual Arbor Day in a safe and responsible way,” says NEC CEO, Varzavand “Avan” Irani. “This year NEC employees will take special precautions to ensure the safety of our members and other employees. NEC personnel will wear face covering, gloves, and social distance in accordance with Nueces County laws and CDC recommendations.”

Once members have chosen their seedling, they will also have the opportunity to meet with local master gardeners from the non-profit volunteer program, Nueces Master Gardeners, Inc. Volunteers from the organization will be available to provide expert assistance with seedling care, watering, and overall maintenance of the seedlings.

About Nueces Electric Cooperative

The mission of Nueces Electric Cooperative, Inc, a member-owned cooperative, is to help our members continually improve their quality of life by providing reliable and cost-effective electric service in a culture where safety is a priority.