AISD Memorial Stadium named best Football Field of the Year

The Alice Independent School District (AISD) Memorial Stadium football field was named Football Field of the Year by the Texas Turf Grass Association (TTGA).

The AISD Field Maintenance and Operations Supervisor Henry Riojas and his team Ronnie Perez, Eddie Deleon, Sylvia Beuno, Gerardo Lopez, and Ruben Morin are the backbones for this year achievement. The management and care for the district's turf is a skill the Alice ISD employees have taken great pride in.

The Texas Turf Grass Association is a non-profit organization located in College Station that specializes in the education, and management of turfgrass throughout the State of Texas.

The year's award at the Memorial Stadium will be the sixth field under the AISD district to win as an honoree by TTGA.