Annual Thomas J. Henry turkey giveaway with changes to distribution

Every year Thomas J. Henry and his law firm kick off the Thanksgiving and Christmas season with a turkey giveaway. This year, Henry and his law firm will continue the South Texas tradition, but with a significant changes due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The changes that have been made to the Thomas J. Henry annual turkey giveaway is to ensure the safety of the staff and event participants.

One of the major changes to this year’s turkey giveaway is that is will be drive-thru only event. No walk ups will be allowed.

The turkey giveaway will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21 in Alice, San Diego, Robstown and Freer.

Alice will start at 8 a.m at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds – Enter from South Johnson Street.

San Diego starts at 9 a.m. at the Bernanda Jaime Junior High – Enter from Seventh Street.

Robstown will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Fairground Field Stadium – Enter from Highway 44 and 1694.

Freer starts at 10 a.m. at Norman Thomas Elementary – Enter from South Bus Loop.

According to the law firm, one turkey per adult will be placed in the truck or bed of the vehicle with a max of three turkeys per vehicle. This means that even if there are more than three adults in the vehicle, the law firm WILL NOT give more than the three turkeys allowed per vehicle.

Everyone should remain in the vehicles and masks should be used.

For more details visit tjhlaw.com.