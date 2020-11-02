H-E-B adds temporary limits on purchased items to protect the supply chain

To help protect the supply chain in Texas, HEB has implemented temporary purchase limits on certain items.

Limiting product purchases is a proven way to ensure the best service and product availability for customers, as stated on the HEB website. The rise in coronavirus cases in East Texas and in the northern states are causing precautionary concern while facing flu season and the next winter months.

In an effort to make sure all customers have access to products they need, HEB is limiting the purchase of the following items per shopping trip and or transaction:

Product Limits

The following limits apply to all H-E-B stores: (Updated 10/21)

Food items (all H-E-B stores)

Brisket – Limit 2

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2

The following limits only apply to H-E-B stores in the Border, Central Texas, Gulf Coast, and San Antonio regions: (Updated 10/31)

Bath Tissue – Limit 2

Paper Towels – Limit 2