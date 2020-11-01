Alice native supports Veterans Fund

Michael Sanchez is an Alice native and current student at Cornell University in the study of Industrial and Labor Relations. Sanchez's current mission is giving back to the community for Veterans relief.

"Alice is my hometown and most of my family is still lives there," said Sanchez. "I served five years in the United States Marine Corps after graduating from Alice High School. On November 13, myself and a few other vets that attend Cornell will be running to raise money for the Semper Fi & Americas Fund."

Semper Fi and America's Fund was created by a group of Marine Corps spouses who still run the fund today. These amazing people know exactly what service members need and how to provide it to them. The Fund supports service members and their families, aids wounded service members in their transitions out of the military and supports integrative wellness initiatives to help veterans refocus their minds, bodies, and spirits.

To donate you can go to https://go.rallyup.com or text ILVCGivesBack to 855-202-2100 to get the link.