Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s “Cooking Well with Diabetes” Available Online in time for November National Diabetes Month

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Duval, Jim Hogg, Kleberg-Kenedy and Zapata Counties are proud to debut Cooking Well with Diabetes on a new on-line based learning platform, Facebook Group. Cooking Well with Diabetes has been an AgriLife program for over 15 years, teaching healthy meal planning and preparation for people living with diabetes.

The current health climate that has spurred working from home and virtual learning, provides significant challenges and stresses, but also an opportunity for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in their role in community health education.

“The situation with Covid-19 has certainly prompted numerous changes in how we, as an agency, deliver health education” said David Leal, Program Specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Leal continues, “but it also provides a wonderful opportunity to use this technology and learning platform to make Cooking Well with Diabetes very accessible. And with the course being self-paced, it allows the learner to go back and review the material as much as needed, at any time of day or night.”

Cooking Well with Diabetes On-line encompasses four lessons that review meal planning and cooking techniques with other 25 recipes that aim to make food flavorful and lighter than the usual Texas cuisine. Participants are also encouraged to prepare and have a plan for celebrations and festivities.

“There is always an event or celebration where an abundance of foods will be served, and it’s these kinds of events that test us and our consistency in making conscious choices so we encourage some forethought on how we will navigate these situations; it can really make a difference”, states Leal.

In providing yet another option to Texas residents; Duval, Jim Hogg, Kleberg-Kenedy, and Zapata Extension Agents are grouping their efforts to provide Cooking Well with Diabetes in a Virtual format. The aim is to provide the same personal interaction to the learning process but through the safety of using technology. The class is open to the public and FREE, register at https://forms.gle/W2cvBB5xvCrmcpJ28. Classes will be online every Tuesday, starting November 3, 2020.