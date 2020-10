Alice Echo News Journal

The Freer Independent School District honored 2020 Homecoming royal court with the following honorees:

King Hondo Bierstedt and Queen Allena Maldonado.

Sophomore Class Duke is Donavan Mireles and the Duchess is Cortlynn Hinojosa.

The Junior Class Duke is Albert Ibarra and the Duchess is Jayvah Gonzalez.

Freshman Class Duke is Javier Perez and the Duchess is Rylee Rodriguez.