Dubose Student Council makes donation to American Cancer Society

A $200 check was presented to the American Cancer Society on Thursday by the Dubose Intermediate Student Council. As part of October and Breast Cancer Awareness month, the student council collected money to help with cancer research.

The student council and the campus honored three breast cancer survivors for the battle with the disease as well as their recoveries.

Survivors honored were Allisa Garza, campus librarian, Stephanie Ruiz, campus secretary's daughter, and Linda Morales, instructional facilitator. Garza and Morales were given pick roses. Ruiz was not present.