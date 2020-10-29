Help non-profits during annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving

The Coastal Bend Day of Giving provides a unique way to create some solutions for the communities' local needs.

This year is overly unique in its circumstances involving the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and help is needed more than ever for area families.

For the 2020 Day of Giving, 26 matching funders have come together to provide a matching fund of $1.1 million, enabling each of the 50 participating nonprofits to raise at least $44,000 if they make the match in individual online donations.

If you want to make a difference in the community this year' your donation is needed.

This community give-together begins at midnight on Nov. 10 with a minimum gift of only $10.

The local nonprofit organizations participating in Alice include the Alice Volunteer Services, Alice Food Pantry, and Trash & Treasure. Also, The Boys & Girls Club of Alice and REAL, Inc the. Rural Economic Assistance League.

HOW TO DONATE:

* Visit www.coastalbenddayofgiving.org

* Find your local non-profit organization and click donate