Help non-profits during annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving

Robin Bradshaw
Alice Echo News Journal

The Coastal Bend Day of Giving provides a unique way to create some solutions for the communities' local needs.

This year is overly unique in its circumstances involving the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and help is needed more than ever for area families.   

For the 2020 Day of Giving, 26 matching funders have come together to provide a matching fund of $1.1 million, enabling each of the 50 participating nonprofits to raise at least $44,000 if they make the match in individual online donations. 

If you want to make a difference in the community this year' your donation is needed. 

This community give-together begins at midnight on Nov. 10 with a minimum gift of only $10.

The local nonprofit organizations participating in Alice include the Alice Volunteer Services, Alice Food Pantry, and Trash & Treasure. Also, The Boys & Girls Club of Alice and REAL, Inc the. Rural Economic Assistance League. 

HOW TO DONATE: 

* Visit www.coastalbenddayofgiving.org

* Find your local non-profit organization and click donate 

Coastal Bend Day of Giving 2020