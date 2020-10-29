Congressman Vela announces $175K USDA Rural Development Grant

Alice Echo News Journal

Congressman Filemon Vela announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded Kleberg County $175,000 through a Rural Business Development Grant.

These federal funds will allow the county to purchase basic furnishing and essential equipment for the Kleberg Business Incubator. The 1,500 square foot facility will be housed in the Kleberg Regional Public Safety Training Center and Emergency Command Center, which was established in 2019 and made possible by a $4.3 million grant awarded by the Economic Development Administration (EDA).

The incubator is expected to support businesses from Brooks, Kenedy, Kleberg, and Jim Wells counties.

“Working together with community leaders, our federal-local partnership allowed us to secure additional development grant funding, which builds on the $4.3 million EDA grant awarded last year,” said Congressman Vela. “I commend County Judge Rudy Madrid and his staff for expanding the services offered at the Kleberg Regional Public Safety Training Center and Emergency Command Center. I look forward to seeing how businesses in Kleberg County and surrounding South Texas communities benefit from this project.”

“It is with great pride that I accept the USDA Rural Business Development Grant on behalf of Kleberg County in the amount of $175,000.00,” said Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid. “I would like to personally thank Congressman Vela and his Outstanding Staff for their “First-Hand” Endorsement on this amazing opportunity for our community. These funds will provide the necessary equipment needed to outfit our “Upcoming” Business Incubator Resource Facility that Kleberg County will be constructing this upcoming year at the JK Northway Coliseum. Words cannot express how proud I am of our Kleberg County Team and Vela’s continued support and dedication."