Three Local Youth Participate in American Public Health Association 2020 Annual Meeting and Expo

Community Action Corporation of South Texas is proud to announce and congratulate three local teens for participating in a virtual recorded discussion with other youth from Georgia in a Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Population Affairs (OPA) sponsored forum. The teens were invited to participate by their Teen Facilitators from the Community Action Teen Outreach Program. Youth participants included Jacqueline Guerra, graduate of Alice High School and currently attending Texas A&M University College Station, Emma Longoria,eighth grade student at Bernarda Jaime Junior High School in San Diego, and Alyssa Rivera, eighth grade student at William Adams Middle School.

The teens participated in, “Our Voice Matters: Teen Perspectives from Texas and Georgia.” This was part of the “Youth-Powered Health: Making Meaningful Youth Engagement Part of Your Adolescent Health Program” virtual session at the annual American Public Health Association (APHA) Meeting and Expo on Sunday, October 25, 2020. This meeting is held annually with public health professionals in attendance from across the country.

The youth who participated, along with their brilliant and uplifting ideas will help improve teen health programming and help teens reach their potential for optimal health. Additionally, the session supported healthcare professionals attending the APHA Annual Meeting by listening toyouthvoicesandhearingtheirrealneedsandexperiencesinordertobetterserve youth.

All the teens who took part and shared their ideas were provided a certificate from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in recognition of their contribution to advancing public health.