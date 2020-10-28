Preventing Texas wildfires during hunting season

Alice Echo News Journal

Wildfires have made headlines recently, reminding us of their appetite for destruction. As of October, dry conditions continue in Texas, so take your wildfire safety to the next level while hunting.

Following the summer months, conditions throughout the state remain hot, dry, and windy as hunting season kicks off. These conditions require hunters, and all other outdoor enthusiasts, to use an extra level of wildfire awareness and safety.

Texas Parks and Wildlife issued a press release this month asking Texans to consider these tips when heading to your hunt camp, lease, or Texas Public Hunting Lands:

* Check with local officials or the Texas A&M Forest Service for county burn bans and other outdoor burning restrictions.

* If towing a trailer, make sure to secure all safety chains to ensure they will not come in contact with the road. Dragging chains can produce sparks that can fly into dry grass along a roadside, potentially starting a fire.

* Maintain off-road vehicles and ensure they are in proper working order.

* Avoid parking or idling vehicles over dry vegetation. A vehicle’s catalytic converter can become so hot that it ignites the grass underneath.

* Avoid shooting near tall, dry grass or rocks, and avoid using a full metal jacket or tracer ammunition.