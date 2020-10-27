Orange Grove High School Homecoming King, Queen
The 2020 Orange Grove High School (OGHS) Homecoming Queen and King were Amanda Ingram and DJ Garcia who represent the high school band.
First runner ups were Delicia Ontiveros and Matt Castaneda who represented the cheerleaders.
Second runner ups were Fallon Bridges and Jackson Rokohl who represented the FFA.
Other members of the 2020 OGHS Homecoming court included:
Freshmen - Kera Galvan and Tanner Weaver
Sophomores - Emily Aguilar and Cutter Stewart
Juniors - Jessalyn Cano and Marshall Saha
Seniors - Rhianna Lee and Josh Rodriguez
Athletics - Jayden Merritt and Colt Spence
Athletic Training - Emily Ortiz and Bryant Ortiz
Drama Club - Hailey Thurgood and Isaias Solis
FCA - Sydney McQuade
FCCLA - Abby Fischer and Henry Ortez
FDA - Sierra Moreno and Jacob Richardson
Mu Alpha Theta - Talee Oaks and Jake Marsh
Newspaper - Sierra Starns and Raymundo Flores,III
NHS - Kiley French and Preston Wright
Spanish Club - Andrea Sanchez and Joseph De Los Santos
Student Council - Mikayla Hesseltine and Connor Eulenfeld