Orange Grove High School Homecoming King, Queen

The 2020 Orange Grove High School (OGHS) Homecoming Queen and King were Amanda Ingram and DJ Garcia who represent the high school band.

First runner ups were Delicia Ontiveros and Matt Castaneda who represented the cheerleaders.

Second runner ups were Fallon Bridges and Jackson Rokohl who represented the FFA.

Other members of the 2020 OGHS Homecoming court included:

Freshmen - Kera Galvan and Tanner Weaver

Sophomores - Emily Aguilar and Cutter Stewart

Juniors - Jessalyn Cano and Marshall Saha

Seniors - Rhianna Lee and Josh Rodriguez

Athletics - Jayden Merritt and Colt Spence

Athletic Training - Emily Ortiz and Bryant Ortiz

Drama Club - Hailey Thurgood and Isaias Solis

FCA - Sydney McQuade

FCCLA - Abby Fischer and Henry Ortez

FDA - Sierra Moreno and Jacob Richardson

Mu Alpha Theta - Talee Oaks and Jake Marsh

Newspaper - Sierra Starns and Raymundo Flores,III

NHS - Kiley French and Preston Wright

Spanish Club - Andrea Sanchez and Joseph De Los Santos

Student Council - Mikayla Hesseltine and Connor Eulenfeld